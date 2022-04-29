Smartworks announces the seventh centre in Bengaluru in Karle Town Center, Nagawara

Noida (Uttar Pradesh)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today, Smartworks, India's leading workspace platform, announced the addition of the seventh centre to its Bengaluru portfolio. The iconic standalone waterfront property, The Cube at the Karle Town center, spans approx. 2.3 lakh sq. ft. with a seating capacity of 3,000. The centre will become operational in May 2022 and has already been pre-booked to 40 per cent.

The Cube is located in Bengaluru's prime location, about 1 km east of Hebbal Bridge, 20 km from the International Airport, and 12 km from the city's central business district. The new centre is well equipped witha range of necessary amenities that enable members to focus on their core work without worrying about daily office needs. These include ample parking space, IoT-equipped conference and meeting rooms, collaboration zones, lounge, cafeteria, training room, onsite medical room, game arena,and a smart store, to mention a few. Speaking on the announcement, Neetish Sarda, Founder, Smartworks, said, "Our expansion in the region reflects enterprise clients' trust and support and the region's burgeoning market potential. This is our seventh centre in the city, and we'll soon be crossing a 2 Mn sq. ft. footprint in Bangalore, given the incredibly high demand for fully managed and flex office solutions. Our newest centre will feature an array of lifestyle-driven, cutting-edge amenities and partnerships in a tech-enabled campus-like infrastructure to offer our members a personalized and seamless office experience."

Smartworks provides digitally enabled managed office spaces that can be rapidly configured and customized in just four to six weeks according to the needs of the enterprise clients, offering a full suite of solutions at a value price point without upfront capital expenditure. Smartworks, currently has a growing footprint of approx. 7 Mn sq. ft. with a presence in 10 cities and 37 centres. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

