PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 29-04-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 21:08 IST
Stainless steel firms should augment capacity: RCP Singh

The domestic demand for stainless steel will grow more in the near future and the Indian manufacturers should augment their capabilities to supply the best-quality products, Union Steel Minister RCP Singh said on Friday.

Singh made the comment during a visit to the plant of the Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) in Odisha's Jajpur district, according to a statement issued by the conglomerate.

''The Indian stainless steel industry has a bright future. This metal is not only sustainable but also has tremendous health benefits,'' the minister said.

''Domestic demand for stainless steel will grow more in the near future. Indian stainless steel manufacturers should augment their capabilities to supply best-quality products to domestic and international consumers in line with the vision of our prime minister,'' he added.

Singh also emphasised on the need to transition towards green manufacturing, adding that young engineers would pave the way for the domestic industry to reach new heights.

JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the company was committed to nurturing a self-sustaining ecosystem for the industry that empowers indigenous manufacturing and aids in achieving a circular economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

