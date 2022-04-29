UK says substantial constitutional change needed in British Virgin Islands

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said substantial legislative and constitutional change was needed in its overseas territory the British Virgin Islands, citing the findings of a report published on Friday. "The Inquiry report ... shows clearly that substantial legislative and constitutional change is required to restore the standards of governance that the people of the British Virgin Islands are entitled to," Truss said in a statement.

"I have instructed the Minister for Overseas Territories to travel to the Territory immediately to speak to the Governor and key stakeholders. We will then announce a clear path forward."

