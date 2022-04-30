PAC explores Goa's Naval area as part of study visit

The 11-member Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, led by MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, visited Goa's Naval Area from April 24 to April 27, as part of a study visit to the state, an official said on Saturday.

The delegates, including officials from the Lok Sabha Secretariat and Ministry of Defence, were received by Commodore Ashish Goyal, Naval Officer-in-Charge, Goa, a Navy spokesperson said.

The committee visited Naval Air Station INS Hansa on Tuesday and was welcomed by Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area, he said.

"A presentation was made on-air operations of the Indian Navy, wherein the delegates were apprised of the modernization projects initiated by the Indian Navy," the spokesman said.

The delegates also witnessed an operational demonstration comprising a fly-past by MiG 29K, Dornier 228, Kamov 31, and ALH aircraft, he said. "The PAC members were also briefed about Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance operations at a static display of Boeing P-8i and IL 38 SD aircraft," he said.

The committee was given a guided tour of vintage aircraft, engines, and armament on display at the Naval Aviation Museum which exhibits the rich history and legacy of the Air Arm of the Indian Navy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)