Chile's economic activity index up 7.2%, beating forecast
- Country:
- Argentina
Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 7.2% in March from the same month last year, the country's central bank said on Monday.
That was above market expectations of a 6.3% rise, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Chile's economic activity in March was also up 1.6% from a month earlier in seasonally adjusted terms, the central bank added.
Also Read: Odd News Roundup: In Chile's capital, a decade of drought makes grass a rare luxury; World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119 and more
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chile