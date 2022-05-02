Left Menu

Chile's economic activity index up 7.2%, beating forecast

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 02-05-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:14 IST
Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), rose 7.2% in March from the same month last year, the country's central bank said on Monday.

That was above market expectations of a 6.3% rise, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Chile's economic activity in March was also up 1.6% from a month earlier in seasonally adjusted terms, the central bank added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

