Dazzle Pageants crowns Dr Vanisha Dhaka Chopra as Mrs Asia Pacific

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/GPRC): Recently, in a gala ceremony, Dr Vanisha Dhaka Chopra, who hails from Haryana, India was crowned as Mrs Asia Pacific by Dazzles Events R. Dr Vanisha is a pathologist by profession and entered into the world of pageantry in 2019-2020 with the purpose of spreading the word about Mental health. Her husband is currently serving in the Indian Army as Lieutenant Colonel. On various occasions, she has been awarded and accoladed for her social contributions. Also, she was titled as Visionara Global Charity 2019 and is presently working at Tricity, Chandigarh based Empowering Hands Foundation along with Hyder Ali and Namrata Rayat, an IIM graduate and Director. She has also contributed by her various research works especially on Breast Cancer awareness along with senior consultant and mentor, Dr Vaibhav Mane.

She describes herself as an empath and has both roots and wings. She attributed her success to all the women who are facing hardships from society every day but still cheering for each other. She stated that her win in the international pageant provided the biggest platform to voice her opinions impactfully and globally. For this, she is extremely thankful to Tabassum Haq, Chief Executive Officer, and Parisa communication Pvt. Limited, who conducts pageants nationally and internationally in the pursuit of Women's Empowerment. After a long wait due to the pandemic, Dazzle AsiaR 2022 is in Sri Lanka in association with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Sri Lanka keeping in view the participation from all over Asia amid COVID-19 travel restrictions.

