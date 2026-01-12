Fadnavis Criticizes Thackeray Cousins as Mumbai Civic Poll Looms
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and MNS's Raj Thackeray ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, emphasizing it's a survival battle for them, not Marathi people. He promoted the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, highlighting development projects and asserting Mumbai's inseparable link to Maharashtra.
Addressing a rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized Shiv Sena and MNS leaders Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, labeling the upcoming civic elections as a survival battle for the Thackeray cousins rather than a concern for Marathi people.
Fadnavis underlined Mumbai's integral part in Maharashtra, urging support for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. He pledged to usher in transparent governance and transform the city if the alliance succeeds in the polls.
The rally spotlighted Shivaji Park videos of the once-estranged Thackeray cousins attacking each other. Fadnavis denounced their unity and vouched for the Mahayuti alliance's victory, emphasizing infrastructure projects like the Dharavi Redevelopment and the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
