India-Germany Ties Strengthen Amidst Historic Visit by Chancellor Merz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized deepening economic ties during Merz's visit to India. The leaders participated in cultural activities, discussed trade, technology, and global issues. The engagement underscored 75 years of diplomatic relations and the importance of strategic partnerships for future prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz during their meeting in Gujarat. (Photo: X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the strengthening ties between India and Germany as Chancellor Friedrich Merz embarked on a significant two-day official visit to India. Modi highlighted the importance of deeper economic cooperation, stating in a social media post that the relationship with Germany holds global significance due to the burgeoning trade and investment dynamics.

Chancellor Merz's visit, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of strategic partnership, included cultural engagements such as paying homage at the Gandhi Ashram and inaugurating the International Kite Festival alongside PM Modi. The festivities in Gujarat set an amiable tone for comprehensive discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation.

Formal talks followed as Modi and Merz participated in delegation-level discussions to enhance bilateral ties, focusing on trade, technology, and defense collaborations. They also addressed global issues including terrorism, while MoUs were inked to prioritize education and mobility. Modi extended an invitation for German universities to establish campuses in India and emphasized the shared priorities in clean energy and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

