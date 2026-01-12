Xabi Alonso's Departure Marks End of Shortlived Coaching Stint at Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso has left his position as Real Madrid's head coach, parting ways by mutual agreement after a poor run of results. Alvaro Arbeloa will replace him. Alonso's tenure failed to replicate his past successes and was marred by internal clashes, leading to the club's decision to change leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:13 IST
Xabi Alonso has parted ways with Real Madrid after a brief and challenging stint as head coach.
The club announced his departure by mutual agreement, following a series of underwhelming performances and internal conflicts with senior players.
Alvaro Arbeloa, a former Real Madrid defender and current second-team manager, will take over the first-team responsibilities.
