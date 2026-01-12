High-Stakes Defense Talks: Pakistan and Indonesia Forge New Military Ties

Indonesia's defense minister recently engaged in high-stakes talks with Pakistan's air force chief in Islamabad, discussing a potential defense deal that includes the acquisition of combat jets and drones by Jakarta. Sources close to the meeting highlight its significance as Pakistan's defense industry aims to solidify its stance as a notable regional power.

The meeting, confirmed by both nations' defense ministries, focused on the possible sale of more than 40 JF-17 jets—a multi-role combat aircraft developed by Pakistan in collaboration with China. Additionally, Indonesia expressed interest in acquiring Shahpar drones, emphasizing the strategic importance of the negotiations. Discussions also included the enhancement of long-term defense cooperation and communication between the two countries.

This development aligns with Indonesia's broader efforts to modernize its air force fleet, as evidenced by recent orders for fighter jets from France and Turkey. Simultaneously, Pakistan's defense industry continues to expand its influence, engaging in discussions with various nations, including Libya, Sudan, and a potential significant defense contract with Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)