BJP's Call for NIA Probe into Bengaluru Demographic Changes

A BJP fact-finding committee in Karnataka has urged for an NIA probe into alleged demographic changes in Bengaluru. The report highlights unauthorized land occupation by migrants, suggesting political implications. The committee emphasizes potential illegal benefits granted to non-citizens via documentation manipulation.

BJP's Call for NIA Probe into Bengaluru Demographic Changes
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns over demographic changes in Bengaluru, a BJP fact-finding committee has recommended an NIA investigation into alleged unauthorized land occupations in the city. The committee claims migrants have intruded illegally, raising questions about voter manipulation and unauthorized benefits.

BJP leader Bhaskar Rao emphasized the dangers posed by illegal constructions in Bengaluru's Kogilu area. The Karnataka BJP, spearheaded by President B Y Vijayendra, established the committee after unauthorized demolitions occurred as part of an anti-encroachment initiative.

The report accuses the state of political bias, pointing to speedy rehabilitation of Muslim migrants after the demolitions. Calls for an NIA probe underscore concerns about unauthorized documentation processes believed to unjustly include non-citizens in voter lists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

