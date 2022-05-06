Left Menu

Maha: Three industrial units gutted in fire at Pawne MIDC, two persons missing

Fire vehicles of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation MIDC and Navi Mumbai fire brigade were on the spot.The fire started in a rubber factory around 4 pm and spread to the adjoining chemical company and a cold storage unit.

Updated: 06-05-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 23:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three industrial units were gutted in fire at Pawne MIDC area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Friday, officials said.

While two women labourers suffered suffocation and were admitted to hospital, two persons were missing, they said.

Fire-fighting was underway till late at night, more than five hours after the blaze broke out, said a fire brigade official. Fire vehicles of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Navi Mumbai fire brigade were on the spot.

The fire started in a rubber factory around 4 pm and spread to the adjoining chemical company and a cold storage unit. Besides, three other units in the vicinity were also affected.

Thick black smoke from the rubber factory enveloped the area which made fire-fighting and rescue operations difficult, officials said.

Personnel from the Turbhe police station were deployed for crowd control as a large number of onlookers also gathered at the spot, said a police official.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

