UP man stabbed multiple times by unknown assailant, dies
A 32-year old man died here after being stabbed multiple times by an unidentified person, police said on Tuesday.
Jay Prakash Mishra, a resident of Hathipur Durbal Ashram locality, was near a shop when three people came on a motorcycle and one of them stabbed him multiple times from behind, leaving him severely injured on Monday night, they said.
Mishra was taken to a hospital but declared brought dead by the doctors, police said.
The attackers fled from the spot, they said, adding that the incident was recorded in a CCTV camera.
The motive behind the killing is being ascertained, police said.
Deputy Police Superintendent (DSP) Sandip Singh said an FIR has been lodged and efforts are on to arrest the accused.
