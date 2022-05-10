Left Menu

NTT Data Payment Services India raises Rs 90 crore

Financial technology firm NTT Data Payment Services India has raised Rs 90 crore from its Japan-based parent firm NTT Data Corporation to expand offerings and aims to double revenue in the next two to three years.NTT Data Payment Services India CEO Dewang Neralla on Tuesday said the funds will be utilised for scaling up company solutions in the payment aggregator space and acquiring smaller companies to strengthen its presence in the financial technology segment.The idea is to build scale organically and acquire smaller companies to grow both organically and inorganically.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:22 IST
NTT Data Payment Services India raises Rs 90 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Financial technology firm NTT Data Payment Services India has raised Rs 90 crore from its Japan-based parent firm NTT Data Corporation to expand offerings and aims to double revenue in the next two to three years.

NTT Data Payment Services India CEO Dewang Neralla on Tuesday said the funds will be utilized for scaling up company solutions in the payment aggregator space and acquiring smaller companies to strengthen its presence in the financial technology segment.

''The idea is to build scale organically and acquire smaller companies to grow both organically and inorganically. We closed last financial year with revenue in the range Rs 272-280 crore which we plan to double in the next two to three years,'' he said.

The company caters to more than 60 lakh merchants in sectors, including education, government, retail, BFSI, and healthcare.

''With India being one of the core markets for NTT Data, this capital infusion will further strengthen our payments business and is in tandem with our long-term growth strategy.

''As there is a huge untapped market, we will explore both organic as well as inorganic opportunities. The funds will only give us further impetus to our growth momentum. Further fund infusion will be decided based on the future opportunities,'' Neralla said.

With the new funds, the company is looking to foray into newer segments such as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit.

Neralla said the company will apply for the Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit permit this year.

At present, the company has around 400 people, which is mix of full-time and contractual employees. It plans to double the headcount to around 800 people by the end of next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022