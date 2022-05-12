Copper futures slip amid muted demand

Copper futures on Thursday fell by Rs 10.40 to Rs 745.55 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for May delivery eased by Rs 10.40 or 1.38 percent to Rs 745.55 per kg in a business turnover of 4,686 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid muted demand in the spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade.

