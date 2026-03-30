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Karan Dhanelia Crowned Bartender of the Year 2026: A Milestone for Indore's Cocktail Culture

Karan Dhanelia from Indore clinched the Bartender of the Year 2026 title at Diageo India's prestigious World Class finals in Gurgaon. The event showcased diverse talent and emphasized creativity in cocktail making, with Karan's innovative drinks paving his way to victory. This win places him on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:31 IST
Karan Dhanelia Crowned Bartender of the Year 2026: A Milestone for Indore's Cocktail Culture
  • Country:
  • India

Karan Dhanelia from Indore has been declared Bartender of the Year 2026 at the 12th Diageo India World Class finals.

The event, held in Gurgaon, celebrated creativity and diversity with more female participation than ever. Karan's unique cocktails impressed judges, earning him the chance to compete globally.

Representing Atelier V, Dhanelia's victory underlines Indore's burgeoning cocktail culture and sets a new benchmark for the region. His innovative approach and composure were pivotal in securing his win, highlighting India's growing influence on the world bartending stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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