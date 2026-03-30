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Tejas Networks Marks Milestone with BharatNet Phase III Routers

Tejas Networks has successfully shipped over 17,000 routers for BharatNet Phase III implementation in India. The routers are part of a larger order of nearly 60,000 to enhance broadband connectivity in rural regions. This achievement underscores Tejas' expertise in providing high-quality IP/MPLS networking solutions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:30 IST
Tejas Networks Marks Milestone with BharatNet Phase III Routers
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Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) announced a significant achievement as the company has shipped over 17,000 IP/MPLS routers for BharatNet Phase III, boosting digital connectivity in rural India.

These industry-leading TJ1400 routers are already operational in nine states and five union territories, with full deployment scheduled to cover over 55,000 Gram Panchayats and 2,000 Blocks across India. The move represents a part of the comprehensive BharatNet initiative, aimed at bringing high-speed broadband to remote areas.

Under the leadership of Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer, Tejas Networks is positioning itself as a major player in the global telecommunications market, demonstrating its proficiency and commitment to delivering high-performance networking solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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