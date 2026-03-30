LG Chem's Bold Move: First Russian Naphtha Import Amid Eased Sanctions

South Korea's LG Chem is poised to bring in 27,000 metric tons of Russian naphtha, marking the first such transaction since the United States relaxed sanctions on Russian oil and petroleum products. The Industry Ministry confirmed the shipment but remained tight-lipped about the identity of the importing firm.

The waiver granted by Washington allows for the purchase of Russian oil stranded at sea, aiming to stabilize global markets disrupted by the Iran war. The strategic import marks a pivotal move as South Korea grapples with securing alternative naphtha supplies.

Amid the conflict in the Middle East, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, South Korea is facing import challenges. Lawmakers and government officials are exploring strategies to prioritize key industries like healthcare while ensuring sufficient stocks of synthetic resin and vital energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)