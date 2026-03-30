German Inflation Surge: March Sees Predicted Rise to 2.8%
Germany's inflation rate increased to 2.8% in March, matching forecasts by analysts and marking a rise from February's 2.0%, according to preliminary data from the federal statistics office. This inflation measure is harmonised with the European Union standards, reflecting a consistent upward trend.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:32 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany experienced a significant rise in inflation in March, with the rate hitting 2.8% as anticipated by analysts. This marks an increase from the 2.0% inflation rate recorded in February.
Preliminary data from Germany's federal statistics office revealed the inflation numbers, which are harmonised with European Union standards.
The latest inflation figures reflect ongoing economic trends and meet expectations set by analysts polled by Reuters.
(With inputs from agencies.)