Is Tradon A Desirable Online Platform for Crypto Trading?

One of the newest online trading platforms in the UK, Tradon offers a wide selection of cryptocurrency options. It offers numerous unique features and has a cost-effective and simplistic pricing structure. In this article, we will cover the features of Tradon that can be most appealing to crypto traders, as well as mention the pros and cons of trading crypto with Tradon.

Top Tradon Features for Crypto Trading:

1) Wide Range of Cryptocurrencies:

Tradon offers close to twenty different cryptos, including the most popular digital coins, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin SV, and Bitcoin Cash. Even though some of Tradon's rivals might have more crypto options on offer, those options often do not include some of the most popular names in the crypto space.

2) Simple Pricing Structure:

Many online crypto brokers have complex and confusing pricing structures, consisting of both a transaction fee as well as a spread charge, depending on the trading volume. Tradon, on the other hand, generates its income completely through the spread (the spread can be defined as the difference between the buying and selling price of the crypto). Even though the spreads are subject to change, Tradon is consistent and transparent with regards to its charges.

3) Ability to Combine Crypto- and Stock-Trading in the Same Account:

Very few online brokers in the UK have the option to trade cryptos and stocks, and the ones that do tend to offer only a very small bunch of cryptocurrencies. Tradon as you already know offers an excellent selection of digital currencies. But, in addition to that, it also allows you to indulge in stock trading and investing.

With Tradon, you can enjoy zero-commission stock trading, as well as the option to buy fractional shares. Also, people who are new to the world of trading can benefit from a 'test' virtual brokerage account where they can get a feel for trading and invest without putting real money at risk.

4) Educational Resources:

Speaking of being new to trading, a trading newbie would want to sign up for an online brokerage firm that offers trading education and training. With Tradon, you can enhance your investing acumen through interactive and informative webinars, glossaries, video tutorials, how-to guides, and one-to-one training sessions.

The educational resources cover a range of topics related to crypto trading, as well as more general topics like calculating pips, trend analysis, pending orders, risk management, and resistance trading.

5) Premium Desktop and Mobile Experience:

Tradon offers multiple trading platforms and clients can choose the one that they are most comfortable with. Both the desktop version and the mobile application (available for both IOS and Android) come with transparent and customizable lists that simplify execution and trading. Seasoned traders can even plot personalized charts, and traders can even develop a watch list comprising their chosen currencies or other assets.

6) Customer Support:

Tradon offers excellent customer support, consisting of live online chat for both existing and new clients. In addition, the platform also offers round-the-clock support five days a week through both email and phone.

Beyond the working hours, Tradon's easily locatable robo-advisor can respond to a number of FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions). The most basic of these FAQs can also be found on the platform's website. Social media support is offered through Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

7) Use of Cold-Storage Wallets:

In order to ensure the protection of its clients' digital assets, Tradon uses cold storage wallets to store cryptocurrencies. Since cold-storage wallets are not connected to the internet, they are not vulnerable to hacking, theft, or other forms of cyber-attacks.

Pros of Trading Crypto with Tradon:

Availability of the most popular coins, many of which are not available on competing exchanges

A user-friendly app

Multiple trading platforms

Educational resources for new traders

Excellent customer support

A simplistic pricing structure

Cons of Trading Crypto with Tradon:

High fees on certain cryptocurrencies

Limited options for stocks and other trading instruments

Final Word:

To sum up, Tradon is the right online crypto trading platform for someone wanting a large collection of cryptocurrencies and wishes to steer clear of complicated pricing structures. Also, if you are a beginner crypto trader and want to enhance your trading education and knowledge, the learning resources available on Tradon can be highly useful for you.

However, if you wish to diversify your portfolio with various other trading instruments like stocks, bonds, and FOREX, you might feel that Tradon does not have sufficient options.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)