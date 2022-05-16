Mexico to suspend import duties on foods to help curb inflation

Mexico will temporarily waive import duties on a range of household staples, most of them foodstuffs, in a bid to curb inflation, the government said in its official gazette on Monday.

The products mentioned on the government list https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5652070&fecha=16/05/2022 included corn oil, rice, tuna, pork, chicken, beef, onion, jalapeño pepper, beans, corn flour, wheat flour, eggs, tomatoes, milk, lemons, white corn, apples, oranges, wheat, and carrots.

Also Read: 'Huge firefight' to defend New Mexico villages, city from blaze

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)