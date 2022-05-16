Left Menu

Mexico to suspend import duties on foods to help curb inflation

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:54 IST
Mexico to suspend import duties on foods to help curb inflation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico will temporarily waive import duties on a range of household staples, most of them foodstuffs, in a bid to curb inflation, the government said in its official gazette on Monday.

The products mentioned on the government list https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5652070&fecha=16/05/2022 included corn oil, rice, tuna, pork, chicken, beef, onion, jalapeño pepper, beans, corn flour, wheat flour, eggs, tomatoes, milk, lemons, white corn, apples, oranges, wheat, and carrots.

Also Read: 'Huge firefight' to defend New Mexico villages, city from blaze

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022