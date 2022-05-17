Slovak finmin will propose special tax on Russian crude processed in country

Slovak Finance Minister Igor Matovic will propose a special tax on Russian crude processed in the country, which could bring in around 300 million euros of additional revenue to the state budget, he said on Tuesday.

Matovic said that his aim is to have the tax in place for June, and that he expected to get sufficient support for the proposal from coalition parties.

