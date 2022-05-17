Left Menu

Slovak finmin will propose special tax on Russian crude processed in country

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 21:19 IST
Slovak finmin will propose special tax on Russian crude processed in country

Slovak Finance Minister Igor Matovic will propose a special tax on Russian crude processed in the country, which could bring in around 300 million euros of additional revenue to the state budget, he said on Tuesday.

Matovic said that his aim is to have the tax in place for June, and that he expected to get sufficient support for the proposal from coalition parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022