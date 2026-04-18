Sky-High Transit Fares for World Cup Leave Fans Reeling

Fans headed to MetLife Stadium for World Cup matches will face hefty transportation costs, as round-trip train fares from NYC soar to $150. The fare surge, confirmed by transportation officials, is more than 12 times the regular rate for the short ride from Manhattan's Penn Station.

The increase aims to cover the $62 million expenses to host the matches, a cost only minimally defrayed by outside grants. NJ Transit President Kris Kolluri justified the fare hike, stating the move is necessary, although Governor Mikie Sherrill has pushed for FIFA to shoulder part of the expense, a notion the federation has rejected.

FIFA claims the unprecedented fare hikes may have a chilling effect, pushing fans towards alternative transport and potentially diminishing the economic benefits of hosting. Meanwhile, other host cities maintain regular fare structures, amplifying the controversy surrounding New Jersey's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)