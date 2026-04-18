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Indian Women Cricketers Gear Up for World Cup with Valuable Lessons from Series Opener

In the opening women's T20I, Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues reflected on being short of runs. Despite a commendable partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur, India fell 15-20 runs short, leading to a South African victory. The series, however, offers a crucial preparation ground for the upcoming World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:15 IST
Indian Women Cricketers Gear Up for World Cup with Valuable Lessons from Series Opener
Jemimah Rodrigues
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues candidly acknowledged a shortfall in runs during the opening women's T20I, but views the series as a critical opportunity for batting unit, especially allrounders, ahead of the World Cup.

India's total of 157 for seven fell short, permitting South Africa easy victory in the series opener, underscoring areas for improvement.

Rodrigues highlighted a partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur, batting conditions, and the necessity of maximizing good starts as key takeaways for improving future performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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