Pune Airport Runway Restored After Aircraft Incident

The Pune airport runway, previously closed following a hard landing by a frontline aircraft, was cleared for service on Saturday morning, as reported by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The runway closure on Friday night had abruptly halted all flight operations. After necessary safety inspections, the runway has been declared operational once more, according to an IAF statement. Operations will now resume gradually, ensuring safety protocols are observed.

This operational airport, which serves both civilian and military purposes under its dual-use system, emphasizes the integration of commercial and Air Force activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)