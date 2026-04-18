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Pune Airport Runway Restored After Aircraft Incident

The Pune airport runway has reopened after a temporary closure due to a hard landing of an Indian Air Force aircraft. Safety inspections cleared the runway for phased resumption of operations. The airport combines civilian and Air Force operations under a dual-use model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:08 IST
Pune Airport Runway Restored After Aircraft Incident
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  • Country:
  • India

The Pune airport runway, previously closed following a hard landing by a frontline aircraft, was cleared for service on Saturday morning, as reported by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The runway closure on Friday night had abruptly halted all flight operations. After necessary safety inspections, the runway has been declared operational once more, according to an IAF statement. Operations will now resume gradually, ensuring safety protocols are observed.

This operational airport, which serves both civilian and military purposes under its dual-use system, emphasizes the integration of commercial and Air Force activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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