Former German Chancellor Schroeder says he rejected Gazprom board nomination

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder had rejected his nomination to the supervisory board of Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom, he said on Tuesday. "I gave up my nomination to Gazprom's Supervisory Board a long time ago. I have reported this to the company as well," Schroeder wrote on his LinkedIn account. Gazprom declined comment on Tuesday on Schroeder's nomination.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-05-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 00:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

