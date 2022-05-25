Former German Chancellor Schroeder says he rejected Gazprom board nomination
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder had rejected his nomination to the supervisory board of Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom, he said on Tuesday. "I gave up my nomination to Gazprom's Supervisory Board a long time ago. I have reported this to the company as well," Schroeder wrote on his LinkedIn account. Gazprom declined comment on Tuesday on Schroeder's nomination.
