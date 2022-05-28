Left Menu

Transport Corp posts 38pc rise in PAT to Rs 73 cr for Jan-Mar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 22:14 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Saturday reported a 38 per cent year-on-year growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 73.10 crore for the March quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 52.86 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood almost flat at Rs 797.94 crore in Q4FY22 as compared to Rs 796.64 crore.

For the full financial year 2021-22, TCI Ltd recorded a standalone PAT of Rs 267.43 crore, a growth of 98 per cent over Rs 134.77 crore in the same quarter of FY21.

Revenue from operations for the financial year 2021-22 stood at Rs 2,904.56 crore as against Rs 2,452.02 crore in the March quarter of FY21, a year-on-year growth of 18.45 per cent.

