Trump's Authority Hits a Judicial Wall: Supreme Court's Rebuke

In a stunning blow to his administration, the U.S. Supreme Court has delivered a rare rebuke to President Donald Trump by striking down his key economic policy. This decision marks a clear challenge to Trump's power, particularly his use of tariffs, often hailed by him as 'the most beautiful word.'

The 6-3 ruling, penned by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, highlights the limitations of the President's authority to impose tariffs under the guise of national economic security. It injects fresh uncertainty into an already volatile political landscape, which is further complicated by upcoming midterm elections.

Despite his typical combative stance, Trump's reaction reveals a presidency weakened by the court's decision. Legal scholars note this ruling underscores a pivotal constraint on Trump's expansive vision of executive power, particularly concerning economic policy.

