New virtual storefront on Flipkart app caters to students' needs: Here's how it works

Flipkart today introduced Student's Club, a new, dedicated virtual storefront on the Flipkart app to cater to millions of Indian students and support their interests.

This new initiative will offer verified students in the age group of 13-25 years, access to a curation of products across categories, including electronics, fashion, personal grooming, mobiles, furniture, stationery, decor and small appliances, which are available on the marketplace from the lakhs of sellers across the country.

In this virtual storefront, hundreds of brands including Apple, Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Puma, Levi's, UnitedColors of Benetton, Adidas, Skechers, Lakme, Maybelline, Nivea and Yonex etc. will offer a wide selection to enhance students' shopping experiences.

The Flipkart Student's Club aims to bring millions of students from across the country closer to brands and services that will improve their experience and provide them with products and benefits with access through a one-stop-shop, the e-commerce giant said on Monday.

Commenting on this development, Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said, "Considering the digital shopping inclination of students, the lifetime value they bring to our platform and their ability to influence the shopping behaviour of peers and families, they are a high priority audience for us at Flipkart. With the Students' Club program, we aim to create a dedicated student-focused platform that will cater to their nuanced needs."

Here's how the new student-focused program works: