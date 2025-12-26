Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Life of Promising CBI Lawyer on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

CBI lawyer Sheikh Adil Nabi died in a vehicle collision on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway. Video footage showed his car hit by a speeding vehicle. Recently appointed as a CBI prosecutor, the victim sustained critical injuries and succumbed after being rushed to a local hospital. The driver was arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:53 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Promising CBI Lawyer on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leading to the untimely death of a promising lawyer, Sheikh Adil Nabi. The 35-year-old CBI lawyer was involved in a deadly collision, captured in a viral video showing his vehicle struck by another near Banihal.

Adil Nabi, who had recently joined as a prosecuting officer with the Central Bureau of Investigation, was critically injured in the crash. He was swiftly taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Banihal for emergency treatment but, unfortunately, did not survive.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of Mohammad Shafi, the driver involved in the collision, while reflecting on the loss of a lawyer who had just commenced his career with the CBI after passing his UPSC exams.

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global
2
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
3
Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

 Global
4
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025