Tragic Collision Claims Life of Promising CBI Lawyer on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

A tragic incident unfolded on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, leading to the untimely death of a promising lawyer, Sheikh Adil Nabi. The 35-year-old CBI lawyer was involved in a deadly collision, captured in a viral video showing his vehicle struck by another near Banihal.

Adil Nabi, who had recently joined as a prosecuting officer with the Central Bureau of Investigation, was critically injured in the crash. He was swiftly taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Banihal for emergency treatment but, unfortunately, did not survive.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of Mohammad Shafi, the driver involved in the collision, while reflecting on the loss of a lawyer who had just commenced his career with the CBI after passing his UPSC exams.