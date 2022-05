BRIEF-RBNZ Publishes‘Review Version’ Of Insurance Interim Solvency Standard

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * PUBLISHING A ‘REVIEW VERSION’ OF THE INSURANCE INTERIM SOLVENCY STANDARD, WHICH DETERMINES MINIMUM AMOUNTS OF CAPITAL THAT INSURERS MUST HOLD

* REVIEW VERSION OF INTERIM SOLVENCY STANDARD CONTAINS NUMBER OF AMENDMENTS OVER JULY 2021 VERSION * PLAN TO FINALISE INTERIM STANDARD OVER COMING MONTHS, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT FEEDBACK

* WILL ALSO BE CONDUCTING A SECOND QUANTITATIVE IMPACT ASSESSMENT ON A LARGELY VOLUNTARY BASIS Further company coverage:

