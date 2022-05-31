Mukka Obul Reddy honoured with the Icons of Asia Award for Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI/ATK): On 28th May 2022 in New Delhi, Mukka Obul Reddy the Chairman and Managing Director of Honeyy Group was honoured with the Icons of Asia Award for Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022. The award adds another feather to the already heavy hat of Reddy.

The award was presented to him by Lord Diljit Rana who is a Member of Parliament in the House of Lords, United Kingdom. He also is the chairman of the Chambers of Commerce for Northern Ireland and owns a chain of hotels while concurrently being one of the most well-known property developers in the UK himself. Also, in attendance was K.L Ganju who is an advisor to the Foreign Minister Union of Camaros, President Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India and Honorary Consulate of Union of Comoros.

The construction business is one of the riskiest yet lucrative business avenues in the free market. An industry marred by allegations of rule-bending, customer exploitation and many other unlawful activities paints a bleak picture. Maintaining trust in this sector is therefore the absolutely necessary first step. Mukka Obul Reddy, the Chairman and Managing Director of Honeyy Group, is a rare bird who has been a beacon of affordable housing and trust. Since a tender age, he has been facing the realities of the world. Starting as a door-to-door salesman at the age of 18, he then moved on to work in the sales sector working in numerous positions and after an insight-rich stint that was filled with various awards and accolades. He then transitioned to the insurance industry where he remained for nearly 7 years

The insurance industry is a different ball game altogether however in the truest sense of the word adaptable. Reddy worked tirelessly to achieve the rank of consistently being the best. Again his stint was filled with numerous awards and accolades. This made his long time dream somewhat closer to reality than it was ever before. Thus, he moved to the real estate sector where even after having limited knowledge he worked tirelessly day and night. After taking the assistance and counsel of his close acquaintances in 2016 he laid the beginnings of Honeyy Group with nine other founding members.

Honeyy Group since its inception in 2016 has changed the landscapes and realities of families that now own a piece of land that is also a place to call home. 100+ projects and over 500 employees later Honeyy Group still clings to the basics that made it a giant empire. The humble beginnings of 1 man who rang your bell and cared for the products he sold. Aiming at employee satisfaction and a happy atmosphere that feels like the decorum of a 90s Bollywood family entertainer without the cheesiness. Reddy wants to give free quality education and healthcare services to the families of the employees of the firm. Adaptability is the trait of a winner. Giving weekly motivation sessions to his employees and regular training for himself and the family of Honeyy the embrace of change is simply omnipresent in the consistent growth which feels similar to a cadence or zephyr.

This thought process of continual growth has been the sole difference between sustaining and going down under. This can be illustrated in the lanes of MBA classrooms where the case studies of successes and failures in the journey of a company are as easy to recall as the current top of the charts music album. Primarily active in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka the firm is now focusing on increasing its roster of clients and projects. With credibility on their side, this should be an easier job on a relative scale however, with shifting tides and property micromarketing gaining some will sustain while others would need a lifeboat to stay afloat. This is exactly the kind of water that Reddy has faced intermittently in his career.

The firm is already fairly well-known in the niche real estate markets with major news outlets already having done profiles on Reddy himself and his firm which is exclusive to the reporting the firm gets. As stated above starting from being a door-to-door salesman to being a force to be reckoned with it is a journey to be celebrated and one to be proud of in every sense of the word.

It isn't common to see a trajectory of sheer will and determination but when one does that person doesn't just remain a name in a newspaper clipping but an example to be given by people to motivate others who wish the achieve similar or even better results. The name of Mukka Obul Reddy Garu isn't any different. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

