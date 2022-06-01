Italian Kitchenware Brand "Trebonn" Set to Launch in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Trebonn, a young Italian kitchenware brand plans to enter the Indian market this summer. Known for its innovative approach to product design, Trebonn designs kitchenware products which combine ease of use and functionality with superior design and aesthetics. Founded by an Italian father-and-sons trio, Trebonn has a huge range of unique products which are sure to appeal to the modern Indian consumer.

Amongst their wide range of interesting products is a chopping board which can be rolled like a mat to be stored easily, a pair of tongs that moonlights as a serving spoon as well as a salad fork, and a grater with an attached container for ease of collection, among many more. Mr. Federico Bonardi, MD of Trebonn said, “Trebonn products are designed to bring together design, creativity and functionality in the kitchen. We aim to create magic with everyday kitchen objects by reimagining them with vibrant colours, and numerous uses. We believe our products would provide excellent value to the modern Indian household looking to create the kitchen of their dreams. And we feel that Dozo Services are the perfect partner for us to enter the Indian market given their 12 years of experience and success with other European brands.” Excited to bring the brand to India, Amitabh Airi, Board Advisor of Dozo Services said, “Penetrating the Indian market is tricky for international brands because India is a complex mix of traditional, modern, and online trade. Trebonn has great potential and our goal this year is to establish them not just in the metros but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in demand for kitchenware products which are functional, aesthetically pleasing, and have a luxurious touch and that is why we think this young brand is highly relevant.” The Indian kitchenware market is growing multifold since the pandemic which brought back people’s focus to their homes. Currently, not many players exist in the innovative kitchen accessories segment, however, the presence and reception of the few players that exist show that there is a huge demand. “When we launched another similar brand in the kitchenware segment in early 2015, we saw a growth of almost 5 times in a span of 5 years. Besides, we were also able to understand and analyse the demand for different products with regard to customer segments. We know that houseware products are also popular as gifting options, especially during the gifting season, and we think Trebonn products will fit well with the needs of the Indian consumer. Trebonn’s chopping board that fits the knife within, or cooking pods are great examples of form meeting function and we are excited to launch fresh brands with fresher products in the market,” said Tomo Kobori, Co-founder of Dozo Services. “There is a generational shift towards wanting to build a better lifestyle, especially at home. We have seen Indian customers becoming more interested in buying luxury and premium products for not just their living rooms, but also kitchens and bathrooms. And we see this trend growing more in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities even more. We want to help curate homeware products and continue to bring useful and unique products directly to the customer,'' quoted Shivani Airi, the Chief Strategist at AltVibes.com (Dozo Services’ online e-commerce platform). About Dozo Services/AltVibes.com Dozo Services has been focused on bringing in, establishing, and providing premium quality and unique International houseware brands to the Indian market like Riedel, Hario, Toddy, Thermos, Kyocera, Inomata, and many more. AltVibes.com is the digital arm of Dozo Services that curates the most celebrated global brands in Barware, Kitchenware, Tea-ware/Coffee-ware, and expanding into more categories. In a world of way too many choices, AltVibes.com provides its users with a unique experience to feel good, buy good, and do good. Its Co-founder, Tomoyoshi Kobori, is a serial entrepreneur who has set up several successful startups across the globe. His ventures aim to include not just established brands but also SMEs and small-scale manufacturers, artisans, and vendors of lifestyle products. Its principal advisor, Amitabh Airi, is also the principal advisor to many international brands looking to penetrate the Indian market. With over 35 years of experience, he has helped launch and establish the popularity of prominent glassware and homeware brands like Riedel, Nachtmann, Spiegelau, Vacu Vin, Aramoro & Mesa among others in the Indian market. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)