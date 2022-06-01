FOREX-Dollar rises against euro, hits two-week high vs yen

The euro edged further away from a monthly high on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar nudged higher, lifted by higher Treasury yields as global inflation worries flared anew.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro, rose 0.2% to 101.96, extending Tuesday's gains when data showed euro-area consumer inflation soaring to a record. The euro was down 0.2% against the greenback, continuing to edge back from a one-month high of $1.0787, reached on Monday, when national CPI readings from the eurozone indicated a high inflation print for the bloc.

"Belgian, Spanish, and German inflation data on Monday set the scene," said Jamie Dutta, market analyst at Vantage Markets. "EUR/USD has approached the $1.08 level, coming back from the depths of $1.0348, so what we've seen is a technical pullback," Dutta added.

The dollar index swooned to a one-month low of 101.29 on Monday after pulling back from a nearly two-decade high above 105 in mid-May, as U.S. inflation and other economic indicators showed signs of peaking amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening. A two-day boost has seen the index trading back towards 102.00.

"The greenback appears less sluggish than it has been in recent trading sessions, but its rebound attempts remain far from convincing," UniCredit analysts said in a research note. Markets have priced half-point interest rate rises for the Fed's meetings this month and next, in line with what policymakers have been signaling, but the outlook beyond that is murky.

The monthly U.S. jobs report due on Friday may offer new clues. The dollar rose 0.4% to 129.395 yen, having earlier touched 129.54, its highest level since May 17, as rising U.S. Treasury yields lifted the pair.

"Yield differentials between the US and Japan are still discouraging any tentative attempts to drag the pair towards 125," UniCredit added. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are higher by 2.5 basis points at 2.8694%, having touched 2.888% earlier, the highest since May 19.

Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar was little changed against its Canadian counterpart ahead of the Bank of Canada's rate-setting meeting at 1400 GMT, where a 50-basis-point increase is widely expected. The Aussie dollar strengthened 0.1% to $0.7185, and the Kiwi dollar fell 0.1% to $0.65065.

Sterling was flat against the dollar at $1.2605, after the pound's first positive month of the year, with a small 0.2% rise snapping the previous four months of losses. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped 0.9% to $31,467. Smaller coin, ether, was down 0.6% at $1,928.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)