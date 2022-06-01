Left Menu

Nepal's Buddha Airlines plane returns to Kathmandu following tehcnical snag

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 14:57 IST
Nepal's Buddha Airlines plane returns to Kathmandu following tehcnical snag
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A Buddha Airlines plane that took off from Nepal's Kathmandu to Bhadrapur on Wednesday returned back to the airport here following a technical snag, according to a media report.

The aircraft that took off from Tribhuvan International Airport here returned after realizing that there was a problem with the plane's tires, Nepal's MyRepublic news website cited the Civil Aviation Office at the airport as saying.

According to a Civil Aviation official, the plane took off from Kathmandu at 10:43 am and returned to the airport soon after, the report said.

He added that an investigation into the matter was underway, the report said.

The incident comes days after a Tara airline plane carrying four Indians, two Germans, and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew, crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

According to a preliminary investigation carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the Canadian-built turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane crashed on Sunday at an altitude of 4,200 meters due to bad weather conditions.

Nepal is a mountainous country, the weather condition is always fluctuating and it is difficult to operate a flight in the mountain region without a proper weather forecasting mechanism.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents.

On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal tightened rules governing domestic flights and made it mandatory for airlines to have clear weather throughout the route of a flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022