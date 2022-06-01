Meghmani Finechem commissions epichlorohydrin plant

Meghmani Finechem Ltd on Wednesday announced commissioning of a plant to produce epichlorohydrin (ECH) with annual capacity of 50,000 tonne.

MFL (Meghmani Finechem Ltd) is the first company in India to commission a plant for the production of ECH, a chemical compound which is currently imported by the country, the company said in a statement.

The plant has been commissioned on time and without any cost overrun, it said.

MFL chairman and managing director Maulik Patel said, ''We commissioned India's very first ECH plant based on Glycerol process where major raw material, glycerine is 100 per cent renewable resource. Owing to this process, there will be lower consumption of energy and water and will be saving on carbon footprint.'' MFL's entry into this product is in line with the government's initiative of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and make in India. This will reduce the dependence of ECH consumer on imports, it said.

In India, approximately 80 per cent of ECH goes into epoxy resin manufacturing, which is further used in industries such as paint, automotive, construction material, windmill, adhesives and electronics.

The remaining 20 per cent of the ECH is consumed by the pharmaceuticals industry, for water treatment and paper chemicals, demand for which is also expected to grow significantly, MFL said.

