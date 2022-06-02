Salasar Techno's revenue rise 21 per cent in FY22, installs four communication towers at Goa airport

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/PNN): The engineering and construction player Salasar Techno Engineering Limited has announced its results for the period ended March 31, 2022. The company clocked a 20.5 per cent jump in the total income from operations at Rs 718.87 crore in the year ended March 31, 2022. The operational income in the previous fiscal stood at Rs 596.59 crore.

In the financial year 2022, the company reported a 7.2 per cent rise in the profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 32.18 crore, which was Rs 30.02 crore in the previous year. Operation profit dipped marginally to Rs 42.25 crore from Rs 43.86 crore during the period under review. On an annual basis, it reported an EPS of 11.01 for FY 2021-22.

For the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, Salasar Techno reported an income from operations at Rs 212.28 crore. It was sequentially 22.27 per cent higher than the operational revenue of Rs 173.61 crore in the December 2021 quarter. On a sequential basis, the company's bottom line improved by 9.33 per cent to Rs 7.86 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 6.96 crore in Q3 FY22. The EPS of the company moved northwards to 2.52 from 2.44 during the period.

In the fourth quarter for financial year 2021-22, the company has registered a income of Rs 215.01 crore with a net profit of Rs 9.86 crore. With the announcement of earnings, the company also announced a final dividend of 10 per cent on the face value of the share, which is Rs 10. The dividend amount comes out as Re 1, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

The company is also going to showcase their stellar fabrication skills for 10,000 MT open web girders soon on India's first-ever high-speed railway to connect Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Apart from that, the company also designed, manufactured and installed four towers of 15 meters in height at the Goa International Airport. These towers will be used for communication at the airport.

A tender was floated by the Airport Authorities of India and we won the same by offering our capabilities. The time taken was around 3 months which included design, manufacturing and installation, said Shashank Agarwal, Managing Director of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited. Commenting on the results, Shashank Agarwal said, "We are focussed to increase our profitability and health order wins in the new financial year. The growth trajectory appears to be robust and we are highly positive on the company's fundamentals in the long run. However, inflationary challenges, supply chain issues and rising input costs persist ahead of us but we are confident to navigate through the tough times and create more value for our shareholders."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)