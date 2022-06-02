Vanbros and the changing face of Indian luxury homes

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The new age Indian has a penchant for all kinds of luxury real estate ranging from luxury to uber-luxury condominiums to villas. Indians of today are well-heeled with immense global exposure and a sparked desire for high-end living conditions. They want opulent homes and wide-open spaces with a serene environment. Events in the recent past have amplified the need and desire for bigger homes, with private lawns and large spaces, exclusive rooms for work and study from home, entertainment and lifestyle requirements like a gym and a swimming pool. According to Sotheby's International Realty India, India has witnessed a Y-o-Y growth of more than 30 per cent consecutively for the last two years - 2020 and 2021 and it expects to see higher numbers this year.

Vanbros India needs little introduction when it comes to the luxury construction and bespoke built. It has a long-standing legacy, having originated in the year 1952 and is now the parent company of Vanbros Construction and Vanbros Home. They design, built and furnish extraordinary private and commercial spaces. Their professional prowess is an amalgamation of aspirations, desires, originality and imagination. For almost 70 years now Vanbros has refined the definition of luxury and elegance in construction. Vanbros takes pride in reshaping luxury, crafted with the collaborative expertise of leading architects and interior designers from around the globe. Superlative in all aspects, Vanbros engaged all of its energy and intellect to create phenomenal work for clients. While creating their exquisite projects, Vanbros has always strived for perfection to optimize grandeur and excellence without compromising on comfort and usability. The finer detailing, the play of spaces, the layout of greens and the stately columns are all a result of elaborate deliberation mixed with decades of expertise and a pure passion for design and built. From estates to contemporary homes to noteworthy projects, they use their creative energy and design sensibility to tailor results to individual requirements. They use premium finishes and latest hardware to create interiors that epitomize a confluence of European and Indian tradition of designs. There is a fusion of modern perspective and eclectic visions to classic renditions under this fine collection.

They have an exceptional mastery in the fine art of carving and an abundance of design ideas to implement the same. Their teams of skilled workmen make use of traditional carving techniques and joinery with the help of world-class furniture production technologies and woodworking machinery to produce poetry in wood. In their woodwork they use exotic veneers and hardwoods to create personalized furniture that is both exemplary and durable. Vanbros has noteworthy adroitness when it comes to windows and doors as well. They offer engineered sustainable wooden Lift & Slide, Tilt & Turn windows that use premium imported hardwoods, best-in-class European Hardware and superior finishes that deliver exceptional elegance, and hence also offer unmatched functionality and usability. Having established a rock-solid presence in the world of bespoke construction and interiors, Vanbros now is making a foray in the Punjab market. Punjab is a region with a palate for rich tastes and uber living which is expressed in all aspects. This market is felicitous for a brand of this stature as there is parity in ideologies and perspectives. Vanbros is bullish about entering this affluent region which holds great promise for all times to come.

