China to take necessary measures to protect domestic firms from U.S. blacklist - Commerce Ministry

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will adopt necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of Chinese companies after the U.S. said it was considering adding new Chinese firms to its blacklist over export sanction issues.

Commerce ministry spokesperson Gao Feng, speaking at a regular news conference, said the U.S. should stop its wrongdoings immediately and contribute to the stabilization and recovery of the global economy.

