Poster launch of ROIYA ANKHIYA... Hindi song at The Club, Mumbai

Sanjeev Kumar, producer & MD of Magnat Productions, has done music launch of ROIYA ANKHIYA a Hindi song at The Club, Andheri West Mumbai on 9th of May 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:11 IST
New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/GPRC): Sanjeev Kumar, producer & MD of Magnat Productions, has done music launch of ROIYA ANKHIYA a Hindi song at The Club, Andheri West Mumbai on 9th of May 2022. The song's singer, composer, lyrics has been provided by Raghav Kapoor. Music composed by JatinJaggi, Director- Shree Guru Nath Shree, Female lead - PornimaBorker, Male lead - Raghav Kapoor, Co-Producer Navia Kapoor and Line Production done by Magnat Productions.

This poster launch has been attended by leading celebrities, filmmakers and models. Actor Sunil Pal, Anand Balraj Biz and actress Arti Nagpal, Director Kirti Kumar and International motivational speaker ParinSomani are some of them. Raghav Kapoor has 6 recorded works with renowned labels like Times Music, B4u music, Speed Records and Zee. He also won Global Achievers award and Mr. India Globe 2021 by Magnat Productions.

Recently he won Bollywood iconic award 2022, Akhand Bharat award 2021 and recently Hindustan Ratan Award 2022. His Habibi song rocked and crossed millions of viewers earlier on B4u Music. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

