Suzuki Motorcycle sells 71,526 units in May

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday said it sold 71,526 units in May.

The company dispatched 60,518 units in the domestic market and exported 11,008 units last month.

''The two-wheeler industry continues to maneuver through the challenges presented by the pandemic and supply-chain crisis. Despite these testing circumstances, the company has witnessed a satisfactory demand, both from the domestic and overseas markets,'' Suzuki Motorcycle India MD Satoshi Uchida said in a statement.

Last month, the company also commenced the deliveries of 250cc sports adventure tourer V-Strom SX, he added.

