Maha: Six labourers killed as tractor-trolleys overturn in Nashik district

The tractor did not have a registration number, the police official said.The victims were labourers engaged in roadwork and belonged to Jalgaon district, the official said, adding that the police were in the process of identifying the deceased.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least six persons were killed and several injured when two tractor-trolleys carrying labourers and their families overturned and fell on a car in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, police said. The accident took place on a stretch of Nashik-Kalwan road passing through the hills near Vani town around 3.30 pm, an official said.

A tractor with two trolleys, carrying labourers and their families including children, attached to it, was on its way to Vani town when the driver lost control of the vehicle as the brakes failed, he said.

The trolleys overturned and fell on a car which was standing stationary on the side of the road.

The passengers of the car had got out in time as they realized that the trolleys were about to crash on their vehicle, the official said.

Six persons traveling in the trolleys died on the spot, while many sustained injuries. The car was completely wrecked.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Vani. The tractor did not have a registration number, the police official said.

The victims were labourers engaged in roadwork and belonged to Jalgaon district, the official said, adding that the police were in the process of identifying the deceased.

