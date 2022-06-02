Left Menu

Pakistan slashes fuel subsidies in bid to control fiscal deficit -finance minister

Reuters | Karachi | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:19 IST
Pakistan slashes fuel subsidies in bid to control fiscal deficit -finance minister
Pakistan will slash fuel subsidies for a second time in a week in a bid to control fiscal deficit and secure International Monetary Fund bailout money, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Minister Miftah Ismail said petrol and diesel prices for consumers have been increased by 17% at the pumps starting Friday, both being raised 30 Pakistani rupees each per litre. He added that there remained a subsidy of about 9 Pakistani rupees per litre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

