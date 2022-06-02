Left Menu

Union ministers release booklet for road over bridges for Railways

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday released the Compendium Booklet for Road Over Bridges for Indian Railways, consisting of more than 200 standardised drawings.

Gadkari in a tweet said these drawings can now be adopted by road engineers without separate approvals, leading to hassle-free and coordinated construction work between the two (Ministry of Road Transport and Railways Ministry) ministries.

