Union ministers release booklet for road over bridges for Railways

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday released the Compendium Booklet for Road Over Bridges for Indian Railways, consisting of more than 200 standardised drawings.

Gadkari in a tweet said these drawings can now be adopted by road engineers without separate approvals, leading to hassle-free and coordinated construction work between the two (Ministry of Road Transport and Railways Ministry) ministries.

