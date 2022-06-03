Mrs. India Inc is back with its Semi-Finalist, Juhi Vyas who is all set to compete at the Grand Finale of Mrs. India World 2022

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/ATK): Mrs India Inc 2022, powered by Joy Ebike is coming up with its final edition that is going to held on 15th June 2022 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. With its upcoming final event, the semi-finalist has already kickstarted their preparation for the event. A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for Married Woman across globe, the beauty pageant is going to witness 53 stunning and strong women across India vying for the chance to represent India at Mrs. World 2022.

Mrs. India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. It's one of the most amazing platforms for married women to showcase their talent and aspire to be a version of themselves that they only imagined they would ever be. The pageant stands to search for the most confident, courageous, humble and gorgeous queen to represent our country at Mrs. World. The Semi Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead. The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs. World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs India Inc.

The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur. Let us meet 53 Semi Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also one of the Jury members of the event. Juhi Vyas is the charming semi-finalist of Mrs. India Inc. 2022, a prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for married women. She is a multi-tasker. Born in Chhattisgarh to a loving family, she got married at an early age but that never stopped her to pursue her dreams. An internationally certified make-up artist and hairdresser, she is now successfully running her salon & spa. A fitness enthusiast, has also learned the beautiful dance form of Bharatnatyam.

She perfectly manages her time between her two adorable kids and family with her many professional endeavors. A true believer towards few social causes close to her heart she is now here on a bigger platform to work on bringing positive change in the world. Juhi was determined to be a part of Mrs. India Inc. and has been preparing herself for this opportunity for the last 2 years. Motherhood is a challenging phase for every woman, but Juhi's consistency, hard work, and patience made her achieve her goal by being a Semi Finalist and now her only aim is to win the crown.

