Left Menu

Aether Industries shares zoom 21 pc in debut trade

Its price range was fixed at Rs 610-642 per share.Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer in India, focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals, involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:44 IST
Aether Industries shares zoom 21 pc in debut trade
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of speciality chemicals company Aether Industries on Friday surged 21 per cent against its issue price of Rs 642.

The stock made its debut at Rs 706.15, registering a jump of 9.99 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It rallied 20.98 per cent to settle at its upper circuit limit of Rs 776.75.

On NSE, it was listed at Rs 704, a premium of 9.65 per cent. The stock jumped 20.62 per cent to end at Rs 774.40.

In volume terms, 5.71 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 39.32 lakh shares at NSE during the session.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 9,669.19 crore on BSE.

The initial public offer of Aether Industries was subscribed 6.26 times last month.

The initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to Rs 627 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 28,20,000 equity shares. Its price range was fixed at Rs 610-642 per share.

Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer in India, focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals, involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022