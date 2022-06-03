PM Modi expresses anguish at Kalaburagi road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Seven people travelling in a private bus are feared to have been charred to death in a road accident in Kalaburagi during the early hours on Friday, police said. The fire was ignited after the bus collided with another vehicle. It was carrying 29 passengers from Goa to Hyderabad. Modi said, ''Saddened by the mishap in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones due to this tragedy. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration has been helping those affected.'' PTI KR KR TIR TIR

