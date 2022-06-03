Markets bet ECB to hike rates by 0.5% at single meeting by Oct

Investors ramped up their bets on Friday on ECB interest rate rises this year, and now see bank delivering a bigger 50 basis-point hike at one of its meetings by October. May's record 8.1% euro zone inflation print and broadening price pressures have added to the cin e for big European Central Bank rate hikes, with several policymakers saying they are open to a 50 basis-point move instead of the 25 bps increments that are widely expected.

On Friday, money markets priced in 125 bps of hikes by year-end and 100 bps by October. With the ECB expected to hold four meetings from July to December and starting its rate hike campaign in July with 25 bps, the latest moves imply it will move by 50 bps either in July, September or October.

Piet Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said markets saw a 50 basis-point rise as most likely in September, given 32 bps of hikes by July, an additional 37 bps by September, and another 31 bps by October are priced in. "It is really inflation that is driving markets to this stage," Christiansen said, noting weakness in other data releases this week.

Bets on the terminal rate, or where rates are expected to peak this cycle, have also risen sharply. Markets now price in the ECB hiking to 1.8% by February 2024, up from 1.5% at the start of the week. Bond yields also rose, with Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, touching a new high since 2014 at 1.28%. At 1120 GMT it was up 3 bps on the day to 1.26%.

Germany's five-year yield rose above 1% for the first time since 2013 . Italy's 10-year yield was last up 3 bps to 3.33%.

Refinitiv prices briefly showed Italy's 10-year yield spiking 26 basis points in early trade to 3.56%, with moves far more modest in other parts of Italy's yield curve. Tradeweb prices showed a similar move. A trader and an investor said they did not see a specific reason behind the earlier move.

The investor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the move was likely driven by thin liquidity in cash bonds on Friday given this week's public holidays. Futures on Italian bonds barely moved, the investor noted. Volatility following this week's inflation data has set 10-year yields in Italy, among the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus measures, on track for their biggest weekly rise since March 2020, with a rise of nearly 45 bps.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, has posted the biggest weekly increase since March with a 28 bps rise. Focus turns to U.S. employment data later on Friday.

