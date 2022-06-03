Left Menu

7 from Telangana killed as bus catches fire after accident in K'taka

PTI | Kalaburagi | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:18 IST
Seven Telangana residents of an extended family, who were returning home from a vacation to Goa, got burnt to death as their bus overturned and caught fire minutes after hitting a goods vehicle on the outskirts of Kamalapura town here on Friday.

The bus was carrying 32 passengers, including 30 from the same extended family residing in Hyderabad, Kalaburagi district Superintendent of Police Isha Pant told PTI. Two others were boys from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

''They had gone together on a vacation to Goa,'' she said, adding that 12 persons sustained minor injuries.

The seven persons -- a man, his wife and child; and another man, his wife, child and the woman's mother from the extended family -- got stuck in the bus that caught fire within minutes of the accident.

Others managed to get out of the vehicle in time before the fire engulfed the bus.

The bus was heading to Hyderabad from Goa when the accident happened on Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway.

