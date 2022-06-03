Left Menu

Spain to grant more work visas to combat labour shortages

Spain plans to relax work permit rules for foreigners, its social security and migration minister said on Friday, seeking to address labour shortages in key industries such as tourism and construction that threaten its economic recovery. The government intends to grant more temporary visas for sectors that need workers, Jose Luis Escriva told reporters.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:33 IST
Spain to grant more work visas to combat labour shortages
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain plans to relax work permit rules for foreigners, its social security and migration minister said on Friday, seeking to address labour shortages in key industries such as tourism and construction that threaten its economic recovery. The government intends to grant more temporary visas for sectors that need workers, Jose Luis Escriva told reporters. Labour shortages have been reported in the tourism, agriculture, construction and technology industries.

"We are evaluating different aspects of the migration law and where there is room to improve it ... in order to address bottlenecks in Spain's labour market," he said. Spain's tourism industry has seen a strong rebound but companies are struggling to find workers willing to wait tables and clean hotel rooms, according to reports from business organisations and consultancy S&P Global.

Staff shortages have also been reported in fruit orchards and on construction sites. Friday's S&P monthly purchasing managers survey showed that although the service sector reported stronger demand in May, businesses were unable to grow as fast as expected because of problems finding workers.

"Hiring additional staff came at a cost in the form of higher wages being paid," S&P said. Labour shortages also threaten European Union-funded projects worth billions of euros that the government is counting on to get the economy back to its pre-COVID level.

Spain's economy was the hardest hit in the euro zone by the pandemic, shrinking 11% in 2020. Though unemployment is still high, at 13.65%, the pandemic encouraged more workers into the formal economy as official contracts were needed to collect furlough payments.

As a result, formal employment has reached a record high, causing shortages in some areas. Spain already has migration programmes with countries such as Morocco, Ecuador and Colombia and is open to extending temporary work visas to other Central America countries. A new pilot programme started with Honduras earlier this year, sources told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022